Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s attorney, Barrister Salman Safdar, stated on Thursday that only the Al-Qadir Trust case stands between Khan and his freedom. Speaking outside the Supreme Court, Safdar described the bail granted to Khan as a “significant victory,” emphasizing that the court’s decision to grant bail in eight May 9-related cases removed the last major barrier to his client’s release.
Safdar explained that the May 9 cases posed the biggest challenge, and the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail in all of them was welcome development. He commended the court for its rigorous questioning of the government and prosecution. He added that Khan’s release is contingent upon securing bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
The lawyer expressed confidence that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) scheduling a hearing in the Al-Qadir Trust case would pave the way for Khan’s inevitable release. He anticipates the hearing will be brief and conclusive.
PTI leader Advocate Naeem Haider Panjotha also celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling, proclaiming that it invalidated the “May 9 narrative.” He explained that the court’s decision was based on the lack of evidence of a conspiracy against Khan. Panjotha urged the trial courts to consider the Supreme Court’s rationale as grounds for Khan’s acquittal.