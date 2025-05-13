Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, has stated that Imran Khan’s release will strengthen national unity and that Pakistan has proven it will not bow to pressure.
According to Musarrat Jamshed Cheema’s statement, Imran Khan will be exonerated from false charges. She appealed to the authorities to set aside stubbornness and ego and release Imran Khan with honor for the sake of the nation’s unity.
She further stated that Imran Khan is the most popular political leader in the country and his release will enhance national unity.
Musarrat Jamshed Cheema reminded the rulers that the nation is demanding Imran Khan’s release and that instead of ignoring this, immediate action is needed. There was also an emphasis on withdrawing the false charges against Imran Khan.