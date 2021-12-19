Imran only popular leader having vote bank in entire country: Fawad 

Islamabad, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who has a vote bank in the entire country. Talking to twitter users at twitter space, he said in the next general elections, real competition in Punjab would be between Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while in Sindh between the Pakistan People’s Party and PTI.

He said Imran Khan has a vote bank in Gwadar, Khyber, Karachi, Sukkur, Multan and all parts of the country. The Information Minister said PTI is the only party which could field candidates in the whole country as “elections are to be held for more than 1100 constituencies.

