Imran seeks global intervention to fix Kashmir issue

February 20, 2020

Islamabad, February 20, 2020 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that the international community must play a role in raising awareness about India’s crimes against humanity in Kashmir and force the country to comply with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution concerning the occupied region.

He was talking to a cross-party delegation of UK parliamentarians led by Debbie Abrahams, Chair of All-Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK), which called on him at Prime Minister’s House. The prime minister said Pakistan believed that a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute was essential for peace, security, and stability in South Asia. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and inalienable right of self-determination.

Imran Khan commended the Group’s consistent focus on Kashmir and noted the important contribution made by its earlier reports on the human rights situation in the region. The prime minister apprised the delegation of dire human rights and humanitarian conditions and underlined that eight million Kashmiris were under a military siege for the last six months, with all their rights and freedoms taken away.

The prime minister also highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground. The prime minister also highlighted that India could resort to a “false flag” operation in order to divert international attention from its unacceptable actions in the IOJ and K.

