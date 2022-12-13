Imran to announce date of dissolving assemblies at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to announce the final date of dissolving the assemblies during a public meeting at Liberty Chowk, Lahore on Tuesday.

It is to be noted here that the PTI chairman had announced dissolving the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), apparently for exerting pressure on the federal government to announce general elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), however, had announced holding by-elections in the provinces if the assemblies are dissolved.