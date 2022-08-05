Imran to contest by-elections on all 9 seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday announced to contest the by-elections on all 9 vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA).

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced this during a special meeting with the senior journalists and TV anchors in Islamabad. All the 9 constituencies in which by-elections will be held are NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir (Karachi), NA-239 Korangi (Karachi) and NA-246 Karachi South.

These nine seats fell vacant after the acceptance of resignations of the parliamentarians of the PTI from the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already issued a schedule of the by-elections for the vacant seats on September 25, 2022.

Interestingly, Imran Khan has contested five seats at a time in the last general elections and also won all these constituencies with a good margin and now he has announced to contest by-elections on all nine seats himself.

As per the schedule, the candidates will receive nomination papers from August 6. They will submit their nomination papers from August 10 to August 13. The ECP will publish the final list of candidates by August 14. The scrutiny will be completed on August 17 and appeals can be filed till August 20.

Objections will be decided on August 25 and the final list of candidates will be displayed on August 26. The candidates will be allotted election symbols on August 29. Polling will be held on September 29, 2022.