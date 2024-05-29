Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Wednesday that Imran Khan, the PTI founding chairman, had been conspiring against Pakistan as his target was not any institution or political party.
Talking to reporters, Memon said Imran’s objectives were not good for the country. “Imran’s social media (X) account is being operated from the Adiala jail,” Memon alleged and said an anti-Pakistan post was recently posted from the same account – a reference to the statement about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, equating the PTI founding chairman with him and justifying the actions he took in connection with the Dhaka debacle.
The PPP leader questioned why the PTI remained silent after the social media post and why Barrister Gohar started giving justifications after 24 hours instead of first deleting the same. The PTI was confused and didn’t know what to do about the party leader, he remarked.
Responding to different questions, the PPP senior leader said Imran was ready to damage Pakistan for the sake of getting into power again and recalled that Israel had reacted against his arrest.
When asked the same allegations were levelled against Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, he reminded the reporter that the PPP and PML-N leaders had been arrested multiple times in the past, but no one attacked the state institutions like the PTI did on May 9.
No one reminds Saqib Nisar – the former chief justice – in good terms and he remained active facilitator of PTI, he said.
Declaring all of the verdicts given by the former chief justice as questionable, Memon said he trampled upon the constitution and law of Pakistan at the behest of his friends.
During the PTI government, Memon said, Imran had written off loans worth billions of his favourites, he blasted him for the policies he followed whether in power or not.