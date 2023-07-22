Imran’s plea seeking exemption from Toshakhana case appearance accepted

ISLAMABAD:A district and sessions court on Saturday approved a plea filed by the PTI chief through his lawyer seeking exemption from appearance in the Toshakhana case. Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar resumed hearing of the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking criminal proceedings against the former prime minister for not disclosing the gifts retained from the state depository.

Former prime minister’s lawyer Barrister Gohar and ECP lawyer Amjad Parvez appeared in the court when the former submitted the exemption plea and sought adjournment of the case till Monday. The ECP lawyer opposed the petition, saying no solid reason had been given for the absence. He said the suspect should appear before the court.

Since the PTI Chairman has been summoned by the Supreme Court on Monday, the trial court should order him to ensure his appearance before it on same day. Later, the court approved the exemption plea and directed him to ensure his appearance after attending hearing at the Supreme Court on Monday. The judge adjourned the further hearing of the case till July 24.