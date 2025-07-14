Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said that the preemptive threats from the ruling alliance reflect their internal fear. She questioned why those who have switched political loyalties are afraid. Cheema also stated that the arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sons and their participation in the political campaign will boost the morale of party workers.
In a separate statement, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema accused the current government of lacking moral values. She accused the government of constitutional violations, oppression, and tyranny to maintain power. She criticized the Punjab Assembly Speaker for suspending 26 opposition members, saying this was done to please the Chief Minister. Cheema warned that if this decision is not reversed, it will become a permanent stain on their reputation.
She said that PTI is ready to restart its political campaign with renewed vigor. Cheema acknowledged that the party does not expect any democratic behavior from the ruling alliance, but she emphasized their commitment to moving forward with their campaign.