In 24 hrs locust control operation has been carried out on 100 hectares of Lasbella and 684 hectares of district Tharparkar: NLCC

August 20, 2020

Islamabad, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): No locust in KPK and Punjab, however Locust present in one district each; Baluchistan, Sindh. Anti-locust survey and control operations are in progress. In Last 24 hrs 233100 hectares area has been surveyed. In last 24 hrs Locust control operation has been carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 684 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sindh. Lasbela and Uthal Districts require a continuous survey effort for early detection of any presence. It is to be ensured that survey data is also uploaded through eLocust.

Migration from Rajasthan and Gujarat (India) and subsequent settlement is expected at Dharki (Ghotki) from Rajasthan (India), Nagarparkar (Tharparkar) from Gujarat (India).There is expected migration from Rajasthan (India) and subsequent settlement in Sadiqabad and Liaqatpur (RYK), Ahmadpur East, Bahawalpur and Hasilpur (Bahawalpur), Chishtian (Bahawalnagar), Pakpattan (Pakpattan). No major inter district or inter provincial move perceived in KPK. In last 6 months, control operation has been carried out on 1115637 hectares area of land.

