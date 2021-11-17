In Bahawalpur, police foiled a dacoity with a retailer of Ehsass Kafaalat program and arrested five accused

Lahore, November 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):According to details, in Khairpur Tamewali Bahawalpur today, the police foiled a dacoity incident with a local retailer of Ehsaas Kafalat program. Police received a call on 15 that a dacoity was taking place with a retailer of Ehsaas Kafalat program in Khairpur Tamiwali.

DPO Bahawalpur formed teams and set up check posts immediately in that area. Police by taking timely action foiled the incident. Gang of five persons fled away after looting six lac rupees and other valuables from motorbike riding officials of Ehsaas Program.

The accused were riding on car. Upon receiving of this information, Police seized the area and tried to intercept the car but they didn’t stop the car. Resultantly police opened fire on tyre of the car due to which one accused got wounded and all five were arrested. Cash, valuables and a car were recovered from their possession after arresting them.

Two accused involved in dacoity turned out to be police constables. DPO Bahawalpur took immediate action on incident and suspended both officials after registering a case. Muhammad Ijaz, Khizar Abbas, Muhammad Bakhsh, Abdul Ghafoor and Allah Rakha are in police custody.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered immediate dismissal of personnel for being involved in incident. IG Punjab further said that there is no place for such elements in the police. IGP directed DPO Bahawalpur to personally follow up the case and get the accused punished.

