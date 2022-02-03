In Gujranwala, case of a viral video on social media in which a citizen has been badly beaten/ four major accused have been arrested 

Lahore, February 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Police Gujranwala has arrested accused who made the video viral on social media by torturing a citizen in the market. According to the details, the incident took place on January 20th in the area of City Kamunki Police Station, Gujranwala. Upon receiving information, an immediate case was registered in City Kamunki Police Station.

CPO Gujranwala Capt. (retired) Syed Hamad Abid while sharing information of incident told that name of the person seen in the video is Fayyaz Bhatti who has a property dispute with his nephew. In the same controversy, accused Ahmed, who is a real nephew of Fayyaz Bhatti, along with his accomplices had brutally tortured his uncle.

CPO Gujranwala further said that the police took immediate action and arrested the nephew Ahmed on January 20th, while upon identification of victim Fayyaz Bhatti, Gujranwala police arrested three more accused yesterday namely Ahmed, Maqsood, Waqas and Zeeshan. Capt. (R) Syed Hamad Abid said that strict legal action is being taken against the accused. Affected person Fayyaz Bhatti in his video statement thanked Punjab Police Gujranwala for timely help and arrest of the accused.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk