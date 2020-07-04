In Sindh, 42 more virus patients died; cases tally climbs to 92,306

July 4, 2020

Karachi, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sharing a daily coronavirus situation report, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed on Saturday that in Sindh, 42 more patients died of the virus, lifting the death toll to 1,501 while 1,585 new cases emerged when 10,718 samples were tested, raising the tally to 92,306.

He said that overnight 42 patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. Now the number of patients died due to coronavirus has reached 1,501 which constituted 1.6 percent death ratio. He said that 10,718 samples were tested which detected 1,585 new cases constituting 15 percent detection rate. So far, 491,768 samples have been tested against which 92,306 cases were diagnosed all over Sindh, he said and added the overall detection ratio came to 19 percent.

Shah said that at present, 38,417 patients were under treatment, of them 36,515 are in home isolation, 299 at isolation centers and 1,603 at different hospitals. He added that at present, 733 patients were in critical condition, of them 98 were on ventilators. He said that 1,480 more patients had recovered overnight and now the number of patients recovered so far had struck 52,388 mark that constituted 57 percent recovery rate.

Shah said that out of 1,585 new cases, 928 belonged to Karachi, including 262 in East, 221 South, 121 Korangi, 116 Central, 105 Malir and 103 West. He added that Sukkur had 107 new cases, Hyderabad 76, Ghotki 65, Matiari 31, Thatta 16, Khairpur 14, Jacobabad 13, Badin 13, Naushehro Feroze 12, Sanghar and Umerkot one each, Kambar eight, Mirpurkhas seven, Jamshoro six, Larkana four and Dadu, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad one each. Shah urged the people of the province to cooperate with the administration in the implementation of selective lockdown and observe SOPs to keep everyone safe and secure.

