In the first two months of this year, 8315 cases were registered against drug dealers across the province while 8510 accused were arrested

Lahore, March 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that intelligence-based operations should be intensified in all districts of the province to eradicate the menace of drugs and arrest the culprits involved in this heinous business.

He stressed upon quick arrest of accused and severe punishment. IG Punjab directed that operations should be fast-tracked to save the youth from drug menace across the province wreak massive crackdown on sale and use of modern narcotic drugs such as sheesha, meth (ice), marijuana, heroin and alcohol.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the use of drugs in educational institutions and hostels should be stopped and action against those involved in the abominable smuggling should be intensified. He emphasised upon RPOs, DPOs to take strict action against organized groups of drug dealers.

IG Punjab said that an awareness campaign is being launched in public and private educational institutions in collaboration with the Department of Schools and Higher Education to create awareness against drugs. He expressed that the role of parents, civil society, teachers and religious scholars is of great importance to fight against this social evil.

Giving details of operations against drug dealers this year, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that during the first two months of this year, 8315 cases were registered against smugglers and dealers involved in drug supply chain across province and 8510 accused were arrested.

In this regard, 9980 kg of hashish, 228 kg of heroin, 1677.17 grams of meth (ice) and 105062 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of accused. Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that 1327 cases were registered against drug dealers in Lahore and 1351 persons were arrested and 5201 kg of hashish, 133 kg of heroin, 773 grams of meth (ice) and 10292 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

Spokesperson for Punjab Police said that 574 cases were registered against drug dealers in Sheikhupura region and 579 persons were arrested while 369 kgs of hashish, 14 kgs of heroin, 500 Gms of Meth (ice) and 7383 liters alcohol were seized from the arrested persons.

Similarly, In Gujranwala, 1180 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1207 persons were arrested while 1913 kgs of hashish, 22 kgs of heroin, 2.012 gms of Meth (ice) and 7383 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

In Rawalpindi region, 849 cases were registered against drug dealers and 870 persons were arrested while 476 kgs of hashish, 11 kgs of heroin, 0.545 Gms of meth (ice) and 5293 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons. In Sargodha region, 323 cases were registered against drug dealers and 341 persons were arrested while 208 kg of hashish, 25 kg of heroin and 9196 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

In Faisalabad region 1017 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1020 persons were arrested while 516 grams of hashish, 6 kg of heroin, 6 grams of meth (ice) and 5836 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons in Faisalabad region.

In Multan region 1239 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1250 persons were arrested while 632 kgs of hashish, 13 kgs of heroin, 160 gms of meth (ice) and 20780 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons. In Sahiwal region, 569 cases were registered against drug dealers and 586 persons were arrested while 223 kg of hashish, 4 kg of heroin and 7401 liters of liquor were recovered from their possession.

In DG Khan Region, 570 cases were registered against drug dealers and 577 persons were arrested while 300 kgs of hashish, 235 Gms of meth (ice) and 9697 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons. In Bahawalpur region, 667 cases were registered against drug dealers and 729 persons were arrested while 142 kgs of hashish, 0.61 Gms of meth (ice) and 21701 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the operations for eradication of drugs on priority basis would continue in future also.

