Lahore, July 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):The inaugural ceremony of “3- Week Training Program 2022 for Newly Promoted Additional District and Sessions Judges” was held in the Punjab Judicial Academy on 25th July, 2022 at 09:00 a.m., which was chaired by Mr. Ashtar Abbas, Acting Director General, and PJA. Mr. Tariq Iftikhar Ahmad, Director Training (Distance Learning), PJA and Ch. Muhammad Siddique, Director Academics / Programme PJA participated the ceremony.

The proceedings were started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Where after, Mr. Ashtar Abbas, Acting Director General, Punjab Judicial Academy welcomed the participants and highlighted the salient features of training program.

Thereafter, Ch. Muhammad Siddique, Director Academics / Programme PJA briefly explained the importance of training program and gave its orientation. He also briefed the participants about the sequel of sessions and evaluation criteria.

