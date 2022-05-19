Inaugural Ceremony of General Training Program 2019-20 for Civil Judges-cum-Magistrates (Batch-31) 

English General Official News
PPI News Agency

Lahore, May 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):The inaugural ceremony of “General Training Program (GTP) 2019-20 for Civil Judges-cum-Magistrates (Batch-31)” was held in the Punjab Judicial Academy on 9th May, 2022 at 09:00 a.m., which was chaired by Mr. Ashtar Abbas, Acting Director General, and PJA. Mr. Tariq Iftikhar Ahmad, Director Training (Distance Learning), PJA, Ch. Muhammad Siddique, Director Academics / Programmes PJA and Ms. Bushra Zaman, Director Research and Publication, PJA participated the ceremony.

The proceedings were started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Where after, Mr. Ashtar Abbas, Acting Director General, Punjab Judicial Academy welcomed the participants and highlighted the salient features of training program. Thereafter, Ch. Muhammad Siddique, Director Academics / Programmes PJA briefly explained the importance of training program and gave its orientation. He also briefed the participants about the sequel of sessions and evaluation criteria.

For more information, contact:
Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA)
15 – Fane Road Lahore
Email: info@pja.gov.pk
PABX. No: 042-99214055-8
Website: https://pja.gov.pk/

