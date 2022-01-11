Inauguration of “Center of Forensic Science” (Training Laboratory) of Punjab Forensic Science Agency 

Lahore, January 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):Honourable Chief Minister of the Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar inaugurated the “Center of Forensic Science” (Training Laboratory) of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) on January 07, 2022. Honourable Chief Minister admired the efforts of Director General Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Tahir and the scientific staff in solving all high-profile cases.

He appreciated the professionalism of the institution which has led to the international recognition. Honourable Chief Minister announced the recommendation of Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Tahir for the Civil Award in recognition of his services for the nation. He promised to release the funds PKR One billion for the purchase of new equipment and consumables.

PFSA is state of the art institution containing fourteen different disciplines under one roof. Training laboratory will serve as the training institution for the members of law enforcement agencies, local and international scientists, judiciary, Food-Agriculture and pharmaceutical scientists and other stake holders. It will bring the revolution in application of modern forensic science in criminal justice system.

