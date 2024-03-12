Inclusion of seminaries in solarization project ordered

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed concerned officials to include Madrassahs (seminaries) in the province’s solarization project for mosques and worship places.

CM Gandapur while presiding over an Energy and Power Department meeting held at the Chief Minister’s House, urged the authorities in charge to take the appropriate procedures for this goal and to guarantee that all registered seminaries in the province are included in the solarization initiative.

“It is inevitable to convert these seminaries to solar energy to accommodate thousands of students studying and living there. This program would involve the solarization of 1000 to 1500 seminaries around the province,” the CM added.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad, and other relevant authorities.

The chief minister asked the responsible offcials to select the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Committee Members of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) at the earliest.

CM Gandapur emphasised the importance of timely completion of ongoing Hydel Power Development Projects and instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that the projects are finished within the specified timetables. The CM also urged them to establish priorities in this respect, stating that revenue-generating initiatives should be supported first.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the Local Government Department, the Chief Minister asked the appropriate authorities to provide special money for the payment of wages and pensions to the employees of financially vulnerable Tehsil Municipal Administrations.

He directed them to immediately release Rs. 1.5 billion for the purpose, adding that all those employees should be provided with two months salary and pension, so they do not face any kind of financial problem during the month of holy Ramadan and on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.