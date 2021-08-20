Incompetent leadership running FPCCI: Vice President

Karachi, August 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):Vice President of FPCCI Muhammad Nawaz on Wednesday said incompetent leadership is running the Apex chamber and tarnishing its image by promoting cronyism, misuse of authority and hooliganism. He asked the commerce ministry to take note of misuse of authority and funds by the President FPCCI and Chairman Businessmen Panel.

Muhammad Nawaz said this while talking to the media men after lodging a complaint in G-9 police station against the highhandedness of Mirza Abdul Rehman, a non-elected person appointed illegally as coordinator in the FPCCI Capital Office. He said the qabza group ruling FPCCI would not allow elected Vice President Nasir Qureshi to enter the premises of FPCCI Capital Office and now they have stopped him from entering the same office at gunpoint resulting in a scuffle.

Anjum Nisar and Naser Hayat Maggo are promoting cronyism and vandalism and they have stopped two elected vice presidents from entering FPCCI Capital Office which is being controlled by unelected people which is against the rules of business, he added. He said that he was elected as Vice President FPCCI but the ruling group directed the Secretary-General of FPCCI who denotified him illegally which he challenged and DGTO restored him declaring his election transparent.

Now the Businessmen Panel is left with no option but to bar his entry in FPCCI offices illegally, said Muhammad Nawaz who has also served as President Chamber of Small Traders Mardan. Meanwhile, the central leadership of the United Business Group including Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Ghazanfar Bilour, Mian Idrees, Rauf Alam, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Nauman Idrees Butt, Amir Atta Bajwa, Ijaz Abbasi, Sohail Altaf, Nasir Qureshi, Malik Sohail, and others have condemned Mirza Abdul Rehman for taking law into his hands and asked the commerce ministry to take notice of the event and stop the devastation of FPCCI.

