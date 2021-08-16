Increase in technology sector’s export top priority of Govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said increase in exports in technology sector is one of the priorities of the government. Talking to Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority Aamir Hashmi here on Monday, he said the government is providing facilities to the manpower associated with information technology.

The progress in Islamabad Techno polis project was discussed in the meeting. The Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority informed the Prime Minister that local and foreign companies are taking keen interest to invest in technology zones. He said technology zones will be established in the Federal Capital as well as in all provincial capitals.