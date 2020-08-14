Independence Day celebrated Sindh University Larkana

August 14, 2020

Larkana:Sindh University Campus Larkana celebrated 73rd Independence Day sharing the happiness and prayers for the beloved country and expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was the chief guest at the event while Muhammad Nouman Siddiqi, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Mayor Larkano, Prof Mukhtiar Samo, Prof Rizwan Gul and Prof Jam Jamali were the guests of honour.

Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah, Pro Vice Chancellor SUCL along with office-bearers of SUCL Bazm-e-Pakistan, Debating and Community Service Societies including Ms Sawera Khushik, Ms Uzma Wagan, Arsalan Mangi, Mr Farooq Brohi, Ms Tayaba Mangi, Saifullah Shaikh, Atif Samo and others convened the program.

Celebration started with national flag hoisting, plantation, inauguration of Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa Shah CSS Preparation Corner at SUCL Shams Rumi Library, launching ceremony of SUCL Magazine, student performances, speeches by guests of honour and chief guest, best online teachers award and cake cutting ceremony.

All the participants stressed on collective efforts to eradicate the fundamental issues of hunger, ignorance, violence and poverty and hence enabling the country to move towards peace progress and prosperity. Demand for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue was reiterated with great hopes from newly elected Turkish president of UN and other international countries.

All the participants applauded the consistent progress and development at Sindh University Campus Larkana and wished it to attain the status of full-fledged University. A large number of students, staff and faculty members, including GM Shaikh (HoD Business), Asif Ali Jamali (HoD Computer Science) and others attended the landmark program and participated actively.

