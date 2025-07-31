Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced major programs for Independence Day celebrations in Karachi, aiming to surpass nationwide festivities. A highlight will be an exhibition cricket match between Sindh XI and Mayor XI at Berhani Stadium, though the Chief Minister jokingly excluded himself from both teams.
A boat race will be held on August 9th, along with a concert and fireworks display at Jahangir Kothari Parade by KMC. The provincial leader thanked the business community for their support in making these events memorable.
A special program for Minorities Day is scheduled for August 11th, along with a day-long fair for disabled individuals, which the Chief Minister will attend.
The “Mera Karachi” program, starting in two days, involves the Sindh government’s partnership. The Chief Minister encouraged artists to create artwork for the occasion and announced a national songs competition.
A plan to form a human Pakistani flag in a vast field is also underway to showcase unity, solidarity, and national pride globally. The Chief Minister aims to celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm for two weeks.