India-based delegation apprised of IIOJK’s latest political situation 

Jammu, September 12, 2022 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a meeting of Kolkata-based “Bangladesh India Pakistan People’s Forum”, organized under the auspices of United Peace Alliance, was held in Jammu, in which the latest political situation was discussed.

The visiting delegation was told that the human and democratic rights of the people in IIOJK were being openly violated by the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Addressing the meeting, SK Kaul, Amrish Jasrotia, Gutan Singh, Narendra Khajuria and others said New Delhi has completely transformed the territory into a military state where the political and human rights of common people are being violated.

They said India wants to establish graveyard-like silence at gunpoint in the territory, adding that after the abolition of the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the people are being made politically and economically weak and powerless. The land of Jammu and Kashmir, the resources and employment here are being sold to Indian citizens, they deplored.

Speaking on the occasion, APHC leader and United Peace Lines Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem appealed to the visiting delegation to visit the affected families and issue a report regarding the situation. He said that the Indian civil society activists should visit Kashmir as much as possible to understand the suffering of the people of Kashmir. He added that peace in the region was impossible without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The delegation, which included Dr Sunelam, Shahid Kamal, Suresh Khera, Gopa Mukherjee, Sandeep Kumar Das, Shajad Mir, Khalif Mandal, Babita Mandal, Triasa Mandal and Rita Chakraborty assured the office bearers of the United Front Alliance that they would convey the difficulties and problems of the people of Kashmir to the Indian civil society.

