Srinagar, In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit and the Hindu Amarnath Yatra, India has significantly increased its military presence in the already heavily militarized region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government has dispatched over 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), totaling approximately 50,000 personnel, to Kashmir. This deployment is reportedly in preparation for Modi’s scheduled visit on June 21, where he plans to perform yoga near Dal Lake in Srinagar, and the Amarnath Yatra, a 52-day Hindu pilgrimage beginning on June 29 and concluding on August 19.
During a recent high-level meeting with Indian Home Ministry officials, it was decided that these additional CAPFs would secure both Modi’s route and the challenging path of the Amarnath Yatra. This increase in military personnel is part of a continuing trend, with over one million Indian forces already stationed in the region to counter the persistent freedom sentiment among the Kashmiri populace. Despite the extensive security measures, local resistance against Indian control continues unabated.
