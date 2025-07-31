The Indian government has declared that it has eliminated the gunmen responsible for the April 22 attack on the Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir, an incident that led to a brief military escalation with Pakistan in May.
Home Minister Amit Shah informed parliament that three assailants were killed during a military operation in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir. ‘In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army neutralized three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,’ Shah told lawmakers, as reported by state-run Doordarshan News.
He added, ‘We possess evidence confirming all three were Pakistanis. We have Pakistani voter numbers for two of them. Recovered items include their rifles, and even chocolates made in Pakistan.’
The Indian Army stated on Monday that the suspected militants were killed in the Lidwas area of Harwan village, near Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan has not yet responded to India’s assertions about the slain attackers” Pakistani origins. Following the attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, New Delhi blamed Islamabad. Pakistan denied involvement and requested a neutral inquiry.
India then conducted airstrikes within Pakistan, provoking a military response. After a four-day exchange of attacks, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nuclear powers on May 10, which is still in place.