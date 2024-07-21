The Narendra Modi-led Indian government has deployed additional troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, already the world’s most militarized zone, further exacerbating the hardships faced by the Kashmiri people.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, the Indian Army has deployed a brigade-level force in the Jammu region. This includes the induction of a brigade headquarters along with three battalions of an infantry brigade (3,000 troops) and several teams of special forces (500 troops) over the past week.
These new deployments are in addition to the already existing Indian military structures, including the Romeo and Delta units of the Rashtriya Rifles as well as the 25 Infantry Division and 26 Infantry Division in Jammu. Furthermore, an undisclosed number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have also been moved to the region.