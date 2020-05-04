India fighting a war in Kashmir which it cannot win: Sehrai

May 4, 2020

Srinagar, May 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai while paying tributes to martyrs of Handwara has said that India is fighting a war which it cannot win as it is a war of existence and survival and the Kashmiris cannot afford to lose it.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “It is a multidimensional war and every Kashmiri has got this fundamental right to fight this war which has been imposed upon them by oppressor India.”

He said, “A martyred mujahid is saluted by thousands of people with tearful eyes at their last rites, each and every death and coffin curse the hostile mindset and attitude adopted by the fascist Indian regime towards the unresolved Kashmir conflict, which is very sad and painful.”

He maintained that the Kashmir conflict was continuously leaving behind tragic stories, wails and screams and thousands of untold stories for the past 7 decades. “If you think that, what happened in Kashmir in past 70 years will be easily forgotten by the young blood of Kashmir, it is nothing more than your foolishness,” he pointed out.

The Tehreek-e- Hurriyat Chairman further said, “One should not expect peace in Kashmir when an Indian army solider is legally authorized to arrest, torture, catch and kill any Kashmiri at will.” The crime of the Kashmiri people, he said, is that they want to be heard; they are expressing their opinion; they are shouting loudly ‘Azadi’ (freedom).

Sehrai further said, when humanity as whole is suffering from lethal epidemic of Covid-19, precious human lives are cheaply devastating. “Kashmiris are facing worst kind of human rights violations at the hands of brutal forces, witnessing curfews, killings, torture, injuries, assaults and attacks, raids and illegal detentions, disappearances, molestation, arson, vandalization of properties, ban on political social and religious activities and ban on communication, internet service and media.”

“We hope sooner or later Indian leadership will realize that to turn a blind eye constantly towards the Kashmir issue is neither possible nor can yield anything. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum in a statement condemned human rights violations and the killings of the pro-freedom innocent Kashmiris in the occupied territory. JKSYF Chairman, Manzoor Ahmed Butt, while blasting the Indian occupation regime over the recent spree of killings of political activists in the areas of Shopian and Islamabad, said that the killings were brazen acts of cowardice.

