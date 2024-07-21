The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India has snatched every right, including the right to speech and political activities, from the Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said the New Delhi-controlled Bharatiya Janata Party regime is not even allowing the people of occupied Kashmir to assemble and speak their mind freely but is using brute force and black laws to terrorise the oppressed Kashmiris.
He said the BJP regime, with military and police establishment, on one side, has gagged the media and, on other, the political camp is threatened with dire consequences if it raises any voice against the anti-Kashmir policies of the occupation authorities.
The spokesman said the hidden agenda of Hindutva RSS/BJP organizations has weakened the Kashmiris’ economy and snatched all resources, including natural resources, from them.