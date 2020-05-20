India hatching conspiracies in Balochistan: Foreign Minister

May 20, 2020

Islamabad, May 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India is hatching conspiracies in Balochistan. In a statement, he said India has been involved in fanning terrorism in Balochistan and he is going to write a letter to the president of UN Security Council, apprising him the latest situation.

The Foreign Minister said India is looking for lame excuse for a false flag operation in Pakistan. He said India can orchestrate a drama of false flag operation as New Delhi does not want peace in Pakistan. The Minister said India also does not want progress of peace in Afghanistan as well as the international community is aware of Indian atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

