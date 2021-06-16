India involved in Balochistan terrorism: IGP

QUETTA:Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove said on Monday that they were fighting against international terrorists and in this war Pakistan and Afghanistan had been affected the most.

Addressing a press conference with Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Muhammad Tahir Rae and Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind at the IGP office, Langove said that he had been tasked by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan to digitalize police department. Speaking on the occasion, IGP Rae said that India was involved in carrying out the acts of terrorism in Balochistan, adding that terrorists were being funded by India.

He said that 14 terrorists had been killed during the period of two months. IGP said that a comprehensive operation against terrorists would be launched soon. He said that crime data from across the province had been collected, adding that surveillance of the city was being conducted with the help of 75 close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Rae said that Quetta Safe City Project would be completed within a period of 18 months which would help reduce the crime in the provincial capital.