In a bid to suppress the Kashmir Bar Association (KBA), which has been advocating for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute, the Narendra Modi-led Indian regime has launched a parallel lawyers’ body, the Kashmir Advocates’ Association (KAA), in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Monday, the KBA is a vocal critic of India’s human rights abuses in the territory, and its elections have been banned by the Modi regime. The new body, KAA, has been recognized by the Indian regime through its compliant judiciary in the territory, aimed at countering the KBA’s influence and silencing its voice.
This move is seen as another attempt by the Indian regime to crush the dissenting voices in the occupied territory and maintain its grip on the territory. The international community has been urged to take notice of this development and support the Kashmiri people’s right to freedom of expression and association