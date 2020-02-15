India may conduct another false flag operation: Report 

February 14, 2020

Islamabad, February 14, 2020 (PPI-OT):Independent experts and analysts on Kashmir have expressed the apprehension that India may carry out another false flag operation to defame Pakistan and Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and to create a war-like situation in the region.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the completion of one year to the Pulwama incident said that India had always resorted to nefarious tactics to defame the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination. The report said that it was another false flag operation by India to malign Pakistan and Kashmiris’ freedom movement. Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack on a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama on February 14, last year.

The experts and analyst said that Pulwama like dramas were aimed at making world believe that Kashmiris’ freedom struggle is nothing but terrorism. They, however, said that the Pulwama false flag operation failed and it ended in Pakistan’s victory. They said that following the incident, India resorted to aggression in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. They said that in response Pakistan Air Force shot down an Indian fighter jet and captured the Indian pilot. They said that the return of Indian pilot, Abhinandan, was moral victory of Pakistan.

The report said India conducts Pulwama like dramas to implicate Pakistan to derail it from the path of progress. It said that the end result of Pulwama false flag was a lesson to India that it could not subdue Pakistan. It said that the Indian secret agencies mastermind false flag operations like Parliament attack, Uri attack and Pulwama attack to create a war-like situation in South Asia.

The experts and analyst said that Pulwama false flag operation was aimed to stoke Hindutva sentiments in India. They said such dramas perfectly suit BJP’s hate-driven policy against Pakistan and Muslims and Modi’s BJP was the prime beneficiary of Pulwama false flag operation.

“India is always busy hatching conspiracies against Pakistan and Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. India planned Pulwama drama to gain global sympathy. By planning Pulwama like dramas India wants to conceal its oppression against Kashmiris,” the report said. It maintained that even India’s own leaders have raised questions about the Pulwama attack.

The experts and analysts expressed the apprehension that New Delhi may engineer another similar incident to divert world attention from genocide in occupied Kashmir. They urged the world to realize that the ruling Hindutva regime in India is a threat to global peace.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts