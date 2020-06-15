India needs to review its behaviour of violating UNSC resolutions and HR violations in occupied Kashmir: Foreign Minister

June 15, 2020

Islamabad, June 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India needs to review its behaviour of violating the UN Security Council resolutions and human rights in occupied Kashmir. In a statement, he said Pakistan has a lot of forums and ways to unveil the Indian designs, and it opts from them according to its priorities.

The Minister said there is a specific procedure to follow for getting membership of the Security Council. He said the countries desiring to become member of the Security Council lobby for several years, and every country has this prerogative.

He said one has to follow a long procedure to get membership of the Security Council, and Pakistan has also been lobbying for the membership. However, he said, we will formulate our strategy keeping in view the diplomatic norms. He said Pakistan and India had been members of the Security Council for seven times each.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts