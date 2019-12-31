India orders ‘saffronisation’ of history textbooks in IOK

December 31, 2019

New Delhi, December 31, 2019 (PPI-OT): In order to distort the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi-led Indian government has decided to “revise” the curriculum followed in schools in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region. For this, the Indian Human Resources Development Ministry has directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which implements policies for education, to “revise” the curriculum followed in schools in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The revision will be carried out with focus on social science subjects, which would mainly be history.

NCERT officials confirmed that they have already begun consultations on what changes should be “incorporated” in the textbooks taught in IOK schools and hinted most of them could be in history. “We have begun the process and should be able to mark the areas where the changes are needed in a few months,” an NCERT official said.

Experts saw the move is aimed at “saffronisation” [refer to the Hindutva policies of Hindu extremists] of textbooks in IOK, which is directly under New Delhi’ illegal control now. “I am not surprised at the development as tampering with the school textbooks has been a pattern whenever BJP has been in power,” said educationist Janaki Rajan, who was previously with Jamia Millia Islamia University.

“The party made large-scale changes in curriculum in Gujarat and Rajasthan and under Vajpayee’s watch as prime minister, NCF 2001 was brought with significant distortion in historical facts, which was later replaced with NCF 2005 under Manmohan Singh government,” he added.

