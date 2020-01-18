India plans Nazi type concentration camps in IOK

January 17, 2020

Srinagar, January 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, India has planned to set up Nazi type concentration camps for the Kashmiri youth to starve, torture and kill them. A clear indication of the plan has been given by warmonger former Indian Army Chief and incumbent Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, while addressing a conference in New Delhi.

He said that young Kashmiri children are being radicalized and they need to be identified and put in de-radicalisation camps. Rawat also claimed that Indian forces could not be blamed for injuries caused by pellet guns and that radicalised stone-pelters were “more dangerous” than the pellet guns. By emphasizing the need to deal with heavy hand in occupied Kashmir, General Rawat has pointed towards the Indian design to step up state terrorism in the territory.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other liberation organizations in their statements have said that in the name of de-radicalization, the Kashmiri youth would be tortured in new camps. They said that General Bipin Rawat’s warning was a depiction of India’s militaristic approach towards the Kashmir dispute and was aimed at making the Kashmiri youth to shun their struggle.

The organizations said New Delhi is using all brutal methods including torture to crush the Kashmiris’ liberation movement and bully them into accepting its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. They pointed out that despite killing over 95,000 innocent Kashmiris since 1989, Indian troops have failed to subdue the Kashmiri people’s resolve for securing freedom from the Indian yoke.

Meanwhile, as the Juma congregational prayers culminated, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama, Tral, Doda and other areas and held forceful anti-India demonstrations. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The occupation authorities continued to impose strict restrictions in Doda district on the 2nd consecutive day, today, to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killing of a youth, Haroon Abbas Wani. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, in a statement issued in Jammu and APHC-AJK leaders, Abdul Majeed Malik and Abdul Majeed Mir, in their statements in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the martyred youth.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leader, Nisar Ahmed, addressing a public gathering in Tral said that the Kashmiris were engaged in a peaceful struggle for past several decades to secure their right to self-determination promised to them by the Indian leaders at Srinagar’s historic Lal Chwok, in the Indian Parliament and at the United Nations.

Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League visited Badgam and Pulwama districts and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth recently martyred by Indian troops. Indian police during house raids arrested six youth in Srinagar and Pulwama districts. An Indian soldier was killed and several others were injured after an avalanche hit an Indian Army camp at Mushkoo Valley in Drass area of Ladakh region.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts