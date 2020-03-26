India playing with lives of Kashmiri detainees: Bilal Siddiqi

March 26, 2020

Srinagar, March 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, has strongly condemned India for playing with the lives of thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners amid the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that thousands of Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India were living under constant threat and fear of getting infected by coronavirus. He said that kept in inhuman and unhygienic conditions, these prisoners were at high risk of losing their lives to this deadly pandemic.

Bilal Siddiqi appealed to the international human rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts