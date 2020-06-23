India poses sever threat to regional peace, stability: Foreign Minister

June 23, 2020

Islamabad, June 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed the unanimously adopted communique of OIC’s contact group on Jammu and Kashmir which has expressed full support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people. In a series of tweets, the Foreign Minister said the meeting demanded India to rescind its illegal actions, halt human rights violations, stop moves to change demography of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and provide free access to OIC and the UN.

He said unsurprisingly India is making attempts to cover up reality of indigenous Kashmiri struggle, branding it terrorism and raising familiar bogey of cross LoC infiltration by Pakistan while itself intensifying cease-fire violations along Line of Control and Working Boundary. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India poses sever threat to regional peace and stability.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts