ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said India is providing training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders. Talking to a private television channel, he said some Tehreek-e-Taliban groups have reunited from Afghan territory and made attacks on police check posts.

He said with extended support from India, TTP groups pose a threat to peace. The Defence Minister said the government would take all possible measures to revive economy and control terrorism.