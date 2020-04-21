India pursuing policy to change IOK demographic status

April 21, 2020

Islamabad, April 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, the Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, has said that on April 21, 1948, United Nations constituted UN Commission on India and Pakistan for settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed in a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said, the Commission rejected Indian claim that Jammu and Kashmir is integral part of India and declared it a disputed territory whose final status is yet to be decided.

He said, India is forcibly pursuing its policy to change the demographics of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “This Indian policy of demographic changes is against UN resolutions, international laws and 4th General Convention Article 49 para 6 which expressly prohibit any demographic changes of the area under occupation.” This position, he added, has been ratified and enforced by International Court of Justice also. “Any violation to this position has been declared as war crimes. India is not only doing demographic changes but is also committing genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir,” he said.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi condemned crackdown on journalists in Kashmir saying there is no freedom of press nor expression in the territory. He appealed to International community especially the United Nations to stop India from these war crimes and ensure implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir. He also asked the International Committee of Red Cross and other international medical organizations to send teams to occupied Kashmir to stop further loss of humanity.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that at a time when the Kashmir’s freedom struggle had entered its crucial phase India was working on plans to deprive the territory of its disputed status through illegal moves. Citing the UN resolution, passed on this day in 1948, he said Kashmir is the oldest dispute on the UN agenda.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad said that India was using coronavirus as a weapon of war. He demanded that a fact-finding team comprising the representatives of the UN and parliaments of impartial countries be sent to the occupied territory.

