India releases 12 Pakistani fishermen

KARACHI: Twelve Pakistani fishermen serving in Indian jails for violating maritime boundaries have been released after the completion of their jail term, government said Sunday.

Indian authorities handed over the released fishermen to Pakistan officials at the Wagha border in Lahore Saturday. The released fishermen belong to Thatta, Sujawal, and Karachi districts. They were arrested by Indian forces for violating the maritime boundary in 2013 and 2014.

The released fishermen will be brought to Karachi soon by Edhi Foundation. According to the Administrator of Fishermen’s Cooperative Society, Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti at least 106 Pakistani fishermen are still stranded in various Indian jails.

Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti said that the United Nations and international human rights organizations should increase pressure on the Modi government for the early release of fishermen imprisoned in India. “Both countries should take steps for the release of the innocent fishermen jailed in each other prisons.”