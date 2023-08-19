India releases more water into River Sutlej; alert issued

PESHAWAR:India has again released water into River Sutlej, raising the fears of a high flood in several cities of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The PDMA on Saturday issued an exceptionally high flood alert in River Sutlej. The water level has risen to 23 feet at Ganda Singh Wala where the water flow was recorded at 278,000 cusecs.

The water level has increased to 12 feet at Talwar Post while it has swollen to 15 feet at Fateh Muhammad. The water level in River Sutlej is dangerously getting high at Arifwala. The PDMA has issued a low-level flood alert at Head Sulemanki where the flow of water was recorded at 80,000 cusecs. The Punjab administration has announced an emergency and enforced Section 144 in the province, banning swimming in rivers, streams, and nullahs.

The administration has also canceled holidays for government employees in the wake of a potent flood threat in these areas. The PDMA alerted that there is the possibility of a high flood at Head Islam from August 21. It further said that the flood situation depends on the flow of water at Harike and Ferozpur points. The PDMA said that India has informed that it would release water on a daily basis from August 21, asking all water authorities to remain on their toes during this period.

It said that the settlements jotting River Sutlej are being evacuated in view of a high flood threat. The local administrations of the adjoining areas have also been provided with food, shelter, medicines, boats, and other necessary items. It said that in case of any eventuality, citizens could contact the PDMA Helpline on 1129.

People in Arifwala have started evacuating their area due to an increasing flood threat. They have demanded of the administration to strengthen the protective bunds of Dhola and Noor Jahanian with the help of heavy machinery. The link roads and standing crops grown on acres of land have already been destroyed by the floodwater, they added.