India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: Sanjrani 

Islamabad, February 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that the Indian government has set the worst example of human rights violations by snatching the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through an illegal move on August 5, 2019 to suppress the freedom struggle of the people. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, said India would not be able to sustain its illegal occupation through such draconian laws and actions.

Expressing complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK, he said the people of Pakistan were firmly supporting Kashmiri brethren in struggle for their just cause. The increasing Indian brutalities, cruelties and the worst violation of human rights in Kashmir have exposed the ugly face of India to the whole world, he added. He said now the time has come that human rights leaders, institutions and organizations should take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

The Senate Chairman said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and all the political parties of Pakistan have taken steps for a peaceful solution to the lingering dispute. Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that February 5 is a day of solidarity for the sacrifices made by Kashmiris for freedom. He said that all the political parties, institutions and the entire nation of Pakistan are of the same language regarding the Kashmir dispute.

