In a move that raises concerns about India’s contribution to the weapon race in the South Asian region, the Odisha government has shifted over 10,000 people from 10 villages ahead of a missile test on Wednesday.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Wednesday, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) completed the required range preparation for the missile test at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur. The test will be conducted from launch pad number 3 of the ITR.
The Balasore district administration made arrangements to evacuate 10,581 people belonging to 10 villages residing within a 3.5 km radius of the launch pad prior to the test launch of the missile. The move has sparked resentment among the villagers, who allege that they are receiving inadequate compensation.