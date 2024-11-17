India has successfully conducted a flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile, marking a significant boost to the country’s military readiness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, this missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1500km for the armed forces.
With this achievement, India has joined a select group of nations possessing such critical and advanced military technology, the minister added. ‘This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies,’ Rajnath Singh tweeted.
The missile was tracked by various range systems deployed across multiple domains. Flight data obtained from down-range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with a high degree of accuracy, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which conducted the trials, announced.