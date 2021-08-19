India supervises terrorists for making unrest in Pakistan: Munir

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan’s Permanent Representatives to United Nations, Munir Akram says India and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security have been supervising the terrorists for causing unrest in Pakistan. Talking to a private television channel he said India has been playing negative role and trying to malign Pakistan. He said members of UN have expressed reservations over Indian attitude against Pakistan.

Commenting on Afghan’s situation, he said the world powers and United Nations are keenly observing the abrupt changes in Afghanistan as they want to see the implementation of the announcement made by the Taliban leaders after taking control over Afghan territory. Munir Akram said UN is also reviewing the situation in Afghanistan and could review its programme for helping Afghans after normalization of situation there.

