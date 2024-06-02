India is planning to deploy 450 to 500 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the garb of upcoming Amarnath yatra.
According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, the annual pilgrimage will start on June 29 and conclude on August 19, lasting 52 days.
However, the first batch of pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu will be flagged off on June 28 while the yatris from Baltal and Nunwan base camps in Ganderbal and Anantnag districts respectively will start their journey in the morning of June 29.
Officials said a total of 450 to 500 additional companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the pilgrimage. Army will also be stationed at few vulnerable places, including the cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas, they added.