India urged to reverse its illegal, unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 

Islamabad, July 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):A seminar titled ‘Kashmir with its Legal Dimension from Past to Present’ was held in Ankara, in connection with third “Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir.” Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Sajjad Qazi thanked the people and government of Turkiye for their principled stance on Kashmir. He said the Turkish support and solidarity is a source of great strength for millions of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and an important contribution towards realization of their right to self-determination.

The Ambassador said neither the 75 years of illegal Indian occupation, nor the extreme brutality of Indian occupation forces have succeeded in subduing the spirit of the Kashmiri people, who are struggling for their right to self-determination. He said India must reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, lift its inhuman military siege in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stop its illegal measures to change demographic structure of the occupied territory.

