India using fake letters to malign Hurriyat, freedom struggle: APHC

August 20, 2020

Srinagar, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that after failing to weaken the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiments, India is continuing with its cheap and immoral tactics to issue fake letters attributed to the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani to malign Hurriyat leadership and the freedom struggle.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the aim of releasing such fake letters is to defame the freedom struggle, drive a wedge between Syed Ali Gilani and Pakistan as well as creating chaos and uncertainty among the freedom-loving parties affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference.

He said that the Kashmiri people would never forgive those who had vested interests and had been active in the heinous conspiracies of the Indian intelligence agencies in the guise of supporters of the liberation movement. He said that the fake letters were being issued taking advantage of the continued house detention of the veteran Hurriyat leader, his old age and his deteriorating health condition.

He made it clear that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the Hurriyat Conference would never give up its rightful liberation struggle due to such pressure. The spokesman said India should remember that the entire Kashmiri people stand with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and that it will not leave the Kashmiri people at this crucial juncture. He added that the APHC would take the freedom movement to its logical conclusion by making Syed Ali Gilani as their guide and role model.

