India wages war against our civilisation: AJK President vice

March 1, 2020

Karachi, March 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India must not consider Kashmiris weak and defenceless because 220 million Pakistani people, right from Karachi up to Khyber and from Khunjerab to Gwadar, stand by them.

While addressing a seminar, titled, ‘Indian State Terrorism: Kashmir and World Peace’, organised by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan at Karachi Arts Council, he said that the flames which India has been fanning in Occupied Kashmir for the last 72 years have now engulfed the whole of India, and the slogans of Azadi (freedom) which was earlier heard only in the disputed territory, are “now being echoed across India”.

“In order to establish a peaceful and civilised society in South Asia, we are ready to fight the fascist and fanatic groups like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who are hell bent on destroying peace and stability in the region,” President Masood added.

Warning about the ongoing highhandedness that the Modi-led government has started clash of civilisations by targeting Muslims both in Occupied Kashmir and within India and hurling threats of war at Pakistan, the AJK president said that the Indian civilisation was based on barbarity, savagery and the human blood but “our civilisation derives its values from the Holy Quran and life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which declare respect for the whole mankind and sanctity of the human lives”.

While raising a question, he said that if New Delhi claims that it is a big power and an economically stable country, why is it afraid of a country which is relatively smaller than its size and resources. “It is not the matter of size or population that makes a country strong and invincible but the courage, bravery and spirit of sacrifice and Pakistani nation is equipped with all this.”

Elucidating on the role of global media that highlights the true picture of Kashmir while parliaments of the world were raising their voice in support of the people of the Himalayan region, President Masood said that the think tanks, authorises and thinkers are demanding action against India for committing crimes against humanity.

“We must take advantage of the changed global environment to build a better narrative to convince the world community to support the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.” The seminar was also addressed by Human Rights Council Chairman Jamshed Hussain, Vice-Admiral (retd) Arifullah Hussaini, Bahria Foundation Shah Director Sohail Masood and others.

