Sahibzada Dr. Abulkhair Muhammad Zubair, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and Milli Yakjehti Council, termed India’s move to revoke the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, as a violation of UN resolutions, international law, and fundamental human rights.
Referring to the heavy military deployment, communication blackout, illegal detentions, and atrocities against women and children, Dr. Zubair called occupied Kashmir a “large prison.” He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris and pledged to continue moral, political, and diplomatic support. He emphasized Kashmir’s importance to Pakistan and assured that the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not be forgotten.
The leader urged international bodies, including the UN, OIC, and human rights groups, to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, compel India to reverse its 2019 actions, and stop human rights violations in the occupied region. He highlighted the significance of August 5 as a call for national unity and global support for the Kashmiri freedom struggle.